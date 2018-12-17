Yankees Mets Phillies odds to win World Series climb

The winter meetings are a wrap and the 2019 Major League Baseball season is still three months away from playing ball, but we already have World Series bets going on.

FanDuel Sportsbook didn’t waste any time delivering its futures bets and naming its favorites to make the 2019 October Classic. That being said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the defending champion Boston Red Sox lead the way with +550 odds.

Not too far behind are their rivals, the New York Yankees with +700 odds. FanDuel Sportsbook probably felt good in giving the Yankees the nod with the third-best odds to make the World Series thanks to their offseason moves, which included acquiring left-handed pitcher James Paxton in a trade with the Seattle Mariners for prospects last month. Paxton went 11-6 with a 3.76 ERA for the Mariners this past season. Earlier in November, the Yankees also came to terms with C.C. Sabathia on a one-year deal.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ splashing of offseason moves placed them with +1700 odds to punch a ticket to the World Series, according to FanDuel. Just two weeks ago, the franchise traded Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford to Seattle in exchange for shortstop Jean Segura, lefty pitcher James Pazos and right-handed pitcher Juan Nicas. Then, last week, they came to terms on a three-year deal with outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

While the New York Mets haven’t been given World Series odds that could compare to the Yankees, their +2400 odds is also a credit to their busy offseason, which has already seen them acquire All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz from Seattle’s fire sale, while also returning the services of closer Jeurys Familia.

On Monday, it was also being reported that the Mets struck a two-year, $19 million deal with free-agent catcher Wilson Ramos. While punching a ticket to the World Series via those moves is a stretch, the Mets posting more than the 77 wins they recorded in 2018 is certainly possible.

Here is FanDuel Sportsbook's Top 15 teams and their odds on making the 2019 World Series.

1. Red Sox +550

2. Astros +600

3. Dodgers +700

4. Yankees +700

5. Cubs +1000

6. Braves +1100

7. Indians +1100

8. Brewers +1200

9. Cardinals +1600

10. Phillies +1700

11. Nationals +2000

12. Rockies +2100

13. Mets +2400

14. Athletics +2600

15. Diamondbacks +4000