2 Round NFL Mock Draft Giants Patriots fight over QB Steelers take RB

Projecting the first two rounds

A good chunk of the draft order will be decided today on the final Sunday of the regular season and will go a long in determining where the top QBs go. The Giants have been winning a little too much for many New York fans’ liking lately as there is now room for a QB-needy team to swoop into the top tier of the draft if they like a particular quarterback. The news that Justin Herbert is staying at Oregon didn’t exactly get Big Blue fans giddy either.

In our latest mock we have the Giants landing Dwayne Haskins at No. 8 despite the threat of a trade. Working in the Giants favor is that there actually aren’t too many teams dying to draft a quarterback this spring as most of the league either has drafted a young QB in the past two years or has an established veteran they are banking on for the next three years or so.

A couple wild cards here are the Patriots and Bengals, who we both project drafting a QB in this two round NFL Mock Draft.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

5. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

7. Buffalo Bills: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Atlanta Falcons: Devin White, LB, LSU

11. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

12. Detroit Lions: Raekwon Davis, DE, Alabama

13. Cincinnati Bengals: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

14. Green Bay Packers: AJ Brown, WR, Ole Miss

15. Miami Dolphins: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

16. Washington Redskins: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

17. Cleveland Browns: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

20. Tennessee Titans: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

21. Minnesota Vikings: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

22. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

23. Seattle Seahawks: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

24. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Oakland Raiders: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

26. Houston Texans: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

27. Oakland Raiders: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

29. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

30. Los Angeles Rams: Irv Smith Jr, TE, Alabama

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

32. Green Bay Packers: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

33. Arizona Cardinals: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

34. Indianapolis Colts: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

35. Oakland Raiders: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

36. San Francisco 49ers: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

37. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

38. Buffalo Bills: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

39. New York Giants: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

40. Jacksonville Jaguars: Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida

41. Detroit Lions: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

42. Carolina Panthers: Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson

43. Denver Broncos: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

44. Cincinnati Bengals: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

45. Atlanta Falcons: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

46. Green Bay Packers: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

47. Washington Redskins: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

48. Miami Dolphins: Isaiah Buggs, DT, Alabama

49. Cleveland Browns: Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech

50. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Jelks, DE, Oregon

51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma

52. Tennessee Titans: D’Andre Walker, LB, Georgia

53. Minnesota Vikings: Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn

54. Houston Texans: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

55. Philadelphia Eagles: Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

56. Indianapolis Colts: Brian burns, DE, Florida State

57. Dallas Cowboys: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

58. Houston Texans: Jerry Tillery, DE, Notre Dame

59. Los Angeles Chargers: Michael Jordan, G, Ohio State

60. New England Patriots: Joe Jackson, DE, Miami

61. New England Patriots: Albert Okwuegbunan, TE, Missouri

62. Kansas City Chiefs: Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State

64. New Orleans Saints: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College