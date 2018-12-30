2 Round NFL Mock Draft Giants Patriots fight over QB Steelers take RB

Projecting the first two rounds
A good chunk of the draft order will be decided today on the final Sunday of the regular season and will go a long in determining where the top QBs go. The Giants have been winning a little too much for many New York fans’ liking lately as there is now room for a QB-needy team to swoop into the top tier of the draft if they like a particular quarterback. The news that Justin Herbert is staying at Oregon didn’t exactly get Big Blue fans giddy either.
In our latest mock we have the Giants landing Dwayne Haskins at No. 8 despite the threat of a trade. Working in the Giants favor is that there actually aren’t too many teams dying to draft a quarterback this spring as most of the league either has drafted a young QB in the past two years or has an established veteran they are banking on for the next three years or so.
A couple wild cards here are the Patriots and Bengals, who we both project drafting a QB in this two round NFL Mock Draft.
1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky
3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
4. Oakland Raiders: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
5. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia
7. Buffalo Bills: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
10. Atlanta Falcons: Devin White, LB, LSU
11. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma
12. Detroit Lions: Raekwon Davis, DE, Alabama
13. Cincinnati Bengals: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
14. Green Bay Packers: AJ Brown, WR, Ole Miss
15. Miami Dolphins: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
16. Washington Redskins: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
17. Cleveland Browns: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
18. Philadelphia Eagles: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
20. Tennessee Titans: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
21. Minnesota Vikings: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
22. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida
23. Seattle Seahawks: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
24. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
25. Oakland Raiders: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
26. Houston Texans: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
27. Oakland Raiders: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
29. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
30. Los Angeles Rams: Irv Smith Jr, TE, Alabama
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
32. Green Bay Packers: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
33. Arizona Cardinals: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
34. Indianapolis Colts: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
35. Oakland Raiders: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
36. San Francisco 49ers: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
37. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
38. Buffalo Bills: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
39. New York Giants: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
40. Jacksonville Jaguars: Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida
41. Detroit Lions: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
42. Carolina Panthers: Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson
43. Denver Broncos: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
44. Cincinnati Bengals: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
45. Atlanta Falcons: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
46. Green Bay Packers: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
47. Washington Redskins: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
48. Miami Dolphins: Isaiah Buggs, DT, Alabama
49. Cleveland Browns: Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech
50. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Jelks, DE, Oregon
51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma
52. Tennessee Titans: D’Andre Walker, LB, Georgia
53. Minnesota Vikings: Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn
54. Houston Texans: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
55. Philadelphia Eagles: Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
56. Indianapolis Colts: Brian burns, DE, Florida State
57. Dallas Cowboys: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
58. Houston Texans: Jerry Tillery, DE, Notre Dame
59. Los Angeles Chargers: Michael Jordan, G, Ohio State
60. New England Patriots: Joe Jackson, DE, Miami
61. New England Patriots: Albert Okwuegbunan, TE, Missouri
62. Kansas City Chiefs: Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State
64. New Orleans Saints: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College