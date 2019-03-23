2019 NCAA Sweet 16 Elite 8 schedule March Madness TV stream

The March Madness field has been sliced in half and then some as we prepare for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the 2019 NCAA tournament. Here is the schedule with TV channel start times for each game. The Final Four will take place the weekend of April 6 with the National Championship game on Monday, April 8.
Thursday, March 28
West Regional 7 p.m. CBS
South Regional 7:20 p.m. TBS
West Regional 9:40 p.m. CBS
South Regional 10 p.m. TBS
Friday, March 29
East Regional 1 7 p.m., CBS
Midwest Regional 7:20 p.m. TBS
East Regional 2 9:40 p.m. CBS
Midwest Regional 10 p.m. TBS
Saturday, March 30
South Regional 6 p.m. CBS
West Regional 8:40 p.m. CBS
Sunday, March 31
East Regional 6 p.m. CBS
Midwest Regional 8:40 p.m. CBS
Saturday, April 6
Final Four
East Regional vs. West Regional 6 p.m. CBS
South Regional vs. Midwest Regional 8:40 p.m. CBS
Monday, April 8
NCAA Championship game
TBA vs. TBA 9 p.m. CBS