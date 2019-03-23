2019 NCAA Sweet 16 Elite 8 schedule March Madness TV stream

The March Madness field has been sliced in half and then some as we prepare for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the 2019 NCAA tournament. Here is the schedule with TV channel start times for each game. The Final Four will take place the weekend of April 6 with the National Championship game on Monday, April 8.

Thursday, March 28

West Regional 7 p.m. CBS

South Regional 7:20 p.m. TBS

West Regional 9:40 p.m. CBS

South Regional 10 p.m. TBS

Friday, March 29

East Regional 1 7 p.m., CBS

Midwest Regional 7:20 p.m. TBS

East Regional 2 9:40 p.m. CBS

Midwest Regional 10 p.m. TBS

Saturday, March 30

South Regional 6 p.m. CBS

West Regional 8:40 p.m. CBS

Sunday, March 31

East Regional 6 p.m. CBS

Midwest Regional 8:40 p.m. CBS

Saturday, April 6

Final Four

East Regional vs. West Regional 6 p.m. CBS

South Regional vs. Midwest Regional 8:40 p.m. CBS

Monday, April 8

NCAA Championship game

TBA vs. TBA 9 p.m. CBS