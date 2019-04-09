USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
PA

2019 NHL First Round Playoffs and Stanley Cup Odds

MetroBet Staff | Apr 09, 2019
Carolina Hurricanes v Philadelphia Flyers

Carolina Hurricanes v Philadelphia Flyers. Getty Images

The NHL Playoffs get underway on Wednesday and we’ll get non-stop playoff hockey action until the Stanley Cup Finals in early June.

The Washington Capitals look to defend their first Cup, but they’ll likely have to get through the Tampa Bay. The Lightning are coming off one of the most dominating regular seasons of all time, winning 62 games and tying the record for most NHL regular season wins.

Not surprisingly, Tampa Bay is a -400 favorite in the first round of the playoffs, meaning one has to bet $40 to win $50.

Find the rest of the NHL First Round Series odds below.

Columbus Blue Jackets +300
Tampa Bay Lightning -400
 
Pittsburgh Penguins -145
New York Islanders +125
 
St. Louis Blues -130
Winnipeg Jets +110
 
Dallas Stars +150
Nashville Predators -180
 
Vegas Golden Knights -115
San Jose Sharks -105
 
Toronto Maple Leafs +130
Boston Bruins -150
 
Carolina Hurricanes +140
Washington Capitals -160
 
Colorado Avalanche +180
Calgary Flames -220

 

2019 Stanley Cup Odds (current)

Tampa Bay Lightning 2/1

Calgary Flames 10/1

Boston Bruins 12/1

Nashville Predators 12/1

Washington Capitals 12/1

Winnipeg Jets 18/1

San Jose Sharks 12/1

St. Louis Blues 16/1

New York Islanders 30/1

Pittsburgh Penguins 16/1

Toronto Maple Leafs 20/1

Vegas Golden Knights 10/1

Carolina Hurricanes 30/1

Colorado Avalanche 25/1

Dallas Stars 25/1

Columbus Blue Jackets 30/1

 

Bet Now

All odds courtesy of Westgate SuperBook, Las Vegas

 

SB advice
Competition for Eagles Carson Wentz Birds now likely to draft QB
Metro Bet
Bet Smart: MLB Over/Under
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Minnesota Twins at New York Mets (4/9)
SB advice
National title game Virginia Texas Tech odds spread line advice
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Texas Tech vs Virginia – NCAA Championship Game (4/8)
SB basketball
Sixers Kevin Love NBA Trade Rumors Celtics Lakers this summer?

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: