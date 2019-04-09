2019 NHL First Round Playoffs and Stanley Cup Odds

The NHL Playoffs get underway on Wednesday and we’ll get non-stop playoff hockey action until the Stanley Cup Finals in early June.

The Washington Capitals look to defend their first Cup, but they’ll likely have to get through the Tampa Bay. The Lightning are coming off one of the most dominating regular seasons of all time, winning 62 games and tying the record for most NHL regular season wins.

Not surprisingly, Tampa Bay is a -400 favorite in the first round of the playoffs, meaning one has to bet $40 to win $50.

Find the rest of the NHL First Round Series odds below.

Columbus Blue Jackets +300

Tampa Bay Lightning -400



Pittsburgh Penguins -145

New York Islanders +125



St. Louis Blues -130

Winnipeg Jets +110



Dallas Stars +150

Nashville Predators -180



Vegas Golden Knights -115

San Jose Sharks -105



Toronto Maple Leafs +130

Boston Bruins -150



Carolina Hurricanes +140

Washington Capitals -160



Colorado Avalanche +180

Calgary Flames -220

2019 Stanley Cup Odds (current)

Tampa Bay Lightning 2/1

Calgary Flames 10/1

Boston Bruins 12/1

Nashville Predators 12/1

Washington Capitals 12/1

Winnipeg Jets 18/1

San Jose Sharks 12/1

St. Louis Blues 16/1

New York Islanders 30/1

Pittsburgh Penguins 16/1

Toronto Maple Leafs 20/1

Vegas Golden Knights 10/1

Carolina Hurricanes 30/1

Colorado Avalanche 25/1

Dallas Stars 25/1

Columbus Blue Jackets 30/1

All odds courtesy of Westgate SuperBook, Las Vegas