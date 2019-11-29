Redskins Mike Leach NFL head coach rumors Cowboys Giants chatter

The NFL has long been a copycat league, and there are two new things that are working in 2019. First is Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense, and second is Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid offense down in Arizona. Here is the latest on Mike Leach NFL rumors head coach Giants Cowboys Redskins.

Paramount to making these offenses work, of course, is having a quarterback that can pull it off – and Kingsbury certainly has that in Kyler Murray. Still, NFL executives looking to re-ignite their respective offensives may look to change out their game-planner first and let the roster fall into place later. It makes the mastermind of the Air Raid offense, Mike Leach, a legit NFL head coaching candidate. The GM Shuffle’s Mike Lombardi, who is regularly in touch with NFL execs, recently mentioned Leach as a real option for teams looking for a change in direction.

“I think Kinsbury has really proven that he can adapt to the NFL level,” Lombardi said on his podcast with Adnan Virk. “So, if you’re an NFL executive and Kingsbury is doing this then you should look at Mike Leach as a potential head coaching candidate because Leach can do it as well as anybody. If Kingsbury’s doing it like this, it will open up the door for Mike Leach.”

There is a growing sense that Jerry Jones will finally fire Jason Garrett in Dallas, and Leach would be a prime candidate for the Cowboys. Leach made his coaching bones in the Lonestar State as head coach of Texas Tech, and is highly regarded in that part of the country.

Jones has never been afraid to hire head coaches that don’t have any NFL head coaching experience as seen with Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer, Chan Gailey and Garrett himself.

Garrett has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Pat Shurmur with the Giants in New York, but when that idea was floated this past week New York fans and media crapped all over it. The hire would certainly be seen an uninspiring and Garrett would melt under the Manhattan pressure.

Leach would obviously do wonders for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, but many in New York are pushing for the Giants to get back to their identity as a defensive, gritty franchise.

Another job opening that will be available is the Redskins head coaching position. Owner Daniel Snyder will likely stick with GM Bruce Allen, who will be in charge of selecting the next Redskins coach. Washington's culture is so dysfunctional, however, that Allen will find it difficult to get one of the premium head coaching candidates. Leach is in no way desperate to leave Washington State and would need to be wooed by a tremendous offer. The uncertainty is D.C. won't be appealing to a 58-year-old whose next job will likely be his last stop.