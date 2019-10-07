Alabama Texas A&M Oklahoma Texas odds spread over under advice

The Alabama Crimson Tide may have a real test for the first time this season when they travel to Kyle Field at College Station, TX to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. However, this Alabama team should be able to handle it.

Spread: Alabama -17

Money line: Crimson Tide -590, Aggies +370

Betting Total: 61 points (-110)

Time (Eastern), TV: 3:30 p.m., CBS

Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s stats are like something out of a video game as he’s completing over 76 percent of his passes for 11.6 yards per attempt with a 23-0 TD-INT ratio. Najee Harris has made opponents respect the run game by virtue of his 6.2 yards per carry on 54 attempts this year. He’s also caught nine passes, three for TDs, in 2019. The Aggies’ defense fought valiantly with Clemson in allowing just 24 points earlier this season, but over the last two weeks they allowed 28 points to Auburn in a 28-20 defeat and barely managed to beat woeful Arkansas last week 31-27.

The Tide’s defense, which is allowing just 14.8 points per game this season (13th), should smother Texas A&M’s 46th-rated scoring offense (32.8).

The play: Crimson Tide spread

One of college football’s most iconic rivalries will be renewed at the Cotton Bowl as the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Texas Longhorns this Saturday. The Sooners have won seven of the last 10 editions of the “Red River Rivalry” and they look poised to score another victory in this spot.

Spread: Oklahoma -11

Money line: Texas +295, Oklahoma -385

Betting Total: 75 points (-110)

Time (Eastern), TV: Noon, FOX

Oklahoma’s offense is No. 1 in the country by a healthy margin, as they’re producing 644 yards per game. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed over 75 percent of his passes and is averaging 14 yards per attempt with a 14-2 TD-INT ratio. He’s also the team’s leading rusher at 499 yards for the season (8.8 yards per carry) and has accounted for seven additional TDs on the ground. Spelling Hurts are dynamic running backs Trey Sermon and Rhamondre Stevenson, who have combined for 665 yards rushing and nine TDs through five games. Texas’ defense is a lackluster 104th in yards allowed per game this season (442), so the Sooners’ attack should face little resistance.

The Longhorns’ offense, led by Sam Ehlinger, is not a bad unit (19th by yards per game), but they will match up with a substantially improved Oklahoma defense that’s 46th in the nation by yards allowed per game (346).

The play: Oklahoma spread