Alshon Jeffery Over Unders: Eagles WR TD totals to go up

There are dozens of individual player betting markets right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar including many prop odds on Eagles players.

Today we’ll take a look at odds on Birds wide receiver Alshon Jeffery:

Total receiving yards

Over 850.5 yards -110

Under 850.5 yards -110

Total receiving TDs

Over 6 -110

Under 6 -110

The 850.5 yards seem to be quite high considering Jeffery hasn’t gone over that mark since 2014 when he was a member of the Bears.

His top receiving days as a member of the Eagles have also occurred when Nick Foles was throwing the ball, not Carson Wentz, and DeSean Jackson will be taking a good chunk of targets away from No. 17.

But, then again, Jeffery managed to nab 843 yards worth of receiving last season in an injury-plagued year that saw him gut it through 13 regular season games.

The touchdown total of six seems much more fair for Jeffery.

Jeffery had six TDs in 13 games a year ago, and he grabbed nine for the Eagles in 2017. His career high is 10 TD catches back in 2014.

A fully healthy Eagles offense should rise all tides, and here’s thinking most receivers and TEs will see their TD numbers climb a tad.

This is worth a parlay here, with Jackson hitting his TD total but going slightly under his yardage.

The play: $10 on Under 850.5 yards, Over 6 TDs