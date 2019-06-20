Andrew Luck Carson Wentz NFL MVP odds SugarHouse Casino

The pre-season narratives for the 2019 NFL season have not yet been written as training camp is still a month away.

In other words, odds could change dramatically over the next 60 days or so as certain teams and players gain bandwagon members in the media and in betting circles. (In August of last year, the Falcons and Jaguars were two of the teams getting touted as Super Bowl contenders … they combined for a 12-20 record).

Now is as good a time as any to get in on NFL futures action at MetroBet.us/Sugar are there are some enticing odds available on not just which team will win Super Bowl LIV, but which player will win league MVP.

As we all know, Carson Wentz was going to collect the trophy for the 2017 season but that late-year injury thwarted that coronation. Typically, the year after the first return-from-injury year is the one in which things revert back to normal - so Wentz is one of the top 10 players on the MVP board at MetroBet.us/Sugar.

Here are the current odds.

Patrick Mahomes: +500

Tom Brady: +800

Drew Brees: +1000

Andrew Luck: +1000

Carson Wentz: +1000

Aaron Rodgers: +1100

Russell Wilson: +1200

Baker Mayfield: +1400

Philip Rivers: +1600

Matt Ryan: +2200

Jared Goff: +2500

Jimmy Garoppolo: +2800

If you bet $100 on Wentz to win NFL MVP at MetroBet.us/Sugar and he captures the award, you would win $1,000 with a payout of $1,100. Not too shabby!

Voters for NFL MVP don’t like to pick players two years in a row (Mahomes), and have even more voter fatigue for players that have won it multiple times (Brady). Players like Wentz, Andrew Luck and Baker Mayfield are definitely solid bets here.