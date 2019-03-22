Bengals Josh Rosen Giants Patriots Redskins deal imminent?

There is more and more buzz centering around the potential trade of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, as a move before the NFL Draft now seems likely.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah was one of many that added fuel to the Josh Rosen-to-the-Patriots rumors this week, writing the following.

"I could make a strong argument that the Redskins should do everything in their power to acquire Rosen because I believe he's better than any QB who will be available at pick No. 15 in Round 1. However, the other team I would keep an eye on is New England," Jeremiah wrote. "Not only would the Patriots land an heir apparent for Tom Brady, but they love a good deal and Rosen offers tremendous value for a young quarterback in terms of the money attached to his contracts (he has three years and $6.2 million remaining on his rookie deal). Plus, they have an ample amount of draft capital (12 total picks, tied for the most of any team). In my opinion, Rosen is worth the Patriots' first round pick (32nd overall)."

Rosen is said to be on the block because of new Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury's interest in drafting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.

The Giants, Redskins and even Bengals have been mentioned as possible landing spots for Rosen along with the Patriots. The Patriots may be gearing up to make a big move soon as they restructured cornerback Stephon Gilmore's hefty deal to open up cap space for 2019.

