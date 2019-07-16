Best bet Matt Kuchar a great British Open pick to win

If you’re looking for a darkhorse at MetroBet.us/Sugar (and you should be), take a glance at Matt Kuchar at +4000 (+800 for Top 5 finish). Kuchar is having a career year and comes into The Open relatively hot as he turned in one of the more impressive performances at the Scottish Open last week, turning in an 8-under 63 to grab that tournament’s early lead. Kuchar was also a top 20 finisher in the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and The Masters. He has won two tournaments this season in the Sony Open and the Mayakoba Golf Classic, as well.

The play: $10 on Matt Kuchar at +800 Top 5 finish

Here is a look at the current odds for the The Open. You can legally bet on sports now in the United States and get up to $250 in free money by going to MetroBet.us/Sugar and using the promo code: METROBET

Bet Now

Rory McIlroy +900

Brooks Koepka +1000

Jon Rahm +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Tiger Woods +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Justin Rose +2200

Adam Scott +2200

Henrik Stenson +2200

Francesco Molinari +2800

Xander Schauffele +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Paul Casey +3300

Jason Day +3300

Bryson Dechambeau +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Rickie Fowler +3500

Matt Kuchar +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Matt Wallace +4500

To see more odds on the British Open, and to get up to $250 in free betting money go to MetroBet.us/Sugar and enter promo code: METROBET.