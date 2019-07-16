Best bet Matt Kuchar a great British Open pick to win

If you’re looking for a darkhorse at MetroBet.us/Sugar (and you should be), take a glance at Matt Kuchar at +4000 (+800 for Top 5 finish). Kuchar is having a career year and comes into The Open relatively hot as he turned in one of the more impressive performances at the Scottish Open last week, turning in an 8-under 63 to grab that tournament’s early lead. Kuchar was also a top 20 finisher in the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and The Masters. He has won two tournaments this season in the Sony Open and the Mayakoba Golf Classic, as well.
The play: $10 on Matt Kuchar at +800 Top 5 finish
Here is a look at the current odds for the The Open. You can legally bet on sports now in the United States and get up to $250 in free money by going to MetroBet.us/Sugar and using the promo code: METROBET
Rory McIlroy +900
Brooks Koepka +1000
Jon Rahm +1400
Dustin Johnson +1600
Tiger Woods +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Justin Rose +2200
Adam Scott +2200
Henrik Stenson +2200
Francesco Molinari +2800
Xander Schauffele +2800
Justin Thomas +2800
Tommy Fleetwood +3000
Paul Casey +3300
Jason Day +3300
Bryson Dechambeau +3300
Hideki Matsuyama +3300
Rickie Fowler +3500
Matt Kuchar +4000
Jordan Spieth +4000
Matt Wallace +4500
To see more odds on the British Open, and to get up to $250 in free betting money go to MetroBet.us/Sugar and enter promo code: METROBET.