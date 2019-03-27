Best Bets: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies (3/28)

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies -180

3:10 PM – Thursday 3/28

Despite going 80-82 last season and finishing third in the division, the Phillies are now the team to beat in the NL East because of their off-season additions. Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper should all be in the starting line-up and the Phillies have their ace, Aaron Nola on the hill. Atlanta would have liked to start Mike Foltynewicz, but he’s on the injured list so they will turn to Julio Teheran, who had a 5.14 ERA against the Phillies in four starts last season. Throw in the fact that the Phillies are 13-6 in their last nineteen home games against the Braves and we’re laying the price with them here to get the Opening Day win this afternoon.

Pick: Philadelphia Phillies

