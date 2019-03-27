USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
PA

Best Bets: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies (3/28)

Alan Harris | Mar 27, 2019
Spring Training - Rays at Phillies

Spring Training - Rays at Phillies. Getty Images

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies -180

3:10 PM – Thursday 3/28

Despite going 80-82 last season and finishing third in the division, the Phillies are now the team to beat in the NL East because of their off-season additions. Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper should all be in the starting line-up and the Phillies have their ace, Aaron Nola on the hill. Atlanta would have liked to start Mike Foltynewicz, but he’s on the injured list so they will turn to Julio Teheran, who had a 5.14 ERA against the Phillies in four starts last season. Throw in the fact that the Phillies are 13-6 in their last nineteen home games against the Braves and we’re laying the price with them here to get the Opening Day win this afternoon.

Pick: Philadelphia Phillies

Bet Now

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris' Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc's Sports Service. Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.

Metro Bet
Bet Smart: MLB
Metro Bet
NCAA Tournament: Purdue vs Tennessee
SB advice
DraftKings and FanDuel offering bad beats refunds on certain games
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers (3/27)
SB advice
Latest baseball futures odds Indians Twins Pirates gambling advice
Metro Bet
NCAA National Championship Sweet 16 Odds

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: