Best Bets: Marlins Regular Season Win Total

Miami Marlins – 2019 Regular Season Win Total

Opening Day, Thursday 3/28 (bet must be placed before first pitch)

Nothing Philly related on the board today so here’s a play from the NL East. Three MLB teams lost 100+ games last season and this Miami team is worse on paper than all of them. They lost 98 games last season and now their best player, J.T. Realmuto, is playing here in Philly. The other four teams in the NL East made major off-season improvements and we don’t see any way where the Marlins don’t lose 100 games, so under their regular season win total is our play for Tuesday.

The Pick: Under 63.5 wins for the 2019 Season

