Best bets NFL Buffalo Bills betting gambling: A great play

The Buffalo Bills over-under win total at MetroBet.us/Sugar is set at 6.5 games and hitting the over should certainly be doable for a franchise that has been trending in the right direction.

The Bills broke their playoff drought two years ago before going 6-10 last season. A big reason for the step back was that Buffalo gave the keys to rookie Josh Allen last season.

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason believes that Allen will be the best of the Year 2 quarterbacks in 2019, as unlike Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold – Allen will be playing for the same head coach again this year in the steady Sean McDermott.

The Bills also received high marks for their off-season as they signed five offensive lineman in free agency and bolstered their already-strong defense with the No. 9 overall pick, Ed Oliver out of Houston.

Giving us even more confidence that the Bills will hit the over at MetroBet.us/Sugar is the fact that they have the fifth easiest schedule in the NFL, getting to play both the Dolphins and the Jets twice this season. Buffalo will also match up against NFC East teams, with relative cupcakes - the Redskins and Giants - on their schedule.

The play: Bills Over 6.5 wins (-182)