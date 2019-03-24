USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $200
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
PA

Best Bets: Philadelphia -3.5 at Orlando (3/25)

Alan Harris | Mar 24, 2019
JJ Redick, Giannis Antetokounmpo

JJ Redick, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Getty Images

Philadelphia -3.5 at Orlando

7:00pm ET

We look for the Sixers to bounce back here off a bad loss to the Hawks on Saturday night. They didn’t have an answer for Trae Young but the Magic don’t have a player that can get to the rim and distribute the ball like he was able to. Throw in the fact that the Sixers are 15-7 ATS off a straight up loss and that they have covered the number in six of their last eight road games against the Magic and we’re going to lay the points with them here to get the road win and cover in Orlando on Monday night.

Pick: Sixers -3.5

 

Bet Now

 

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris’ Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc's Sports Service.  Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.

 

Metro Bet
Bet Smart: Money Line Prices
SB advice
2019 NCAA Sweet 16 Elite 8 schedule March Madness TV stream
SB advice
NCAA Free live stream college basketball tournament link
Metro Bet
Bet Smart: March Madness
SB advice
Bengals Josh Rosen Giants Patriots Redskins deal imminent?
Metro Bet
Weekend Tickets: NCAA Tournament First Round 3/22

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: