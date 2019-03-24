Best Bets: Philadelphia -3.5 at Orlando (3/25)

Philadelphia -3.5 at Orlando

7:00pm ET

We look for the Sixers to bounce back here off a bad loss to the Hawks on Saturday night. They didn’t have an answer for Trae Young but the Magic don’t have a player that can get to the rim and distribute the ball like he was able to. Throw in the fact that the Sixers are 15-7 ATS off a straight up loss and that they have covered the number in six of their last eight road games against the Magic and we’re going to lay the points with them here to get the road win and cover in Orlando on Monday night.

Pick: Sixers -3.5

Bet Now

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris’ Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc's Sports Service. Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.