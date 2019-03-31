Best Bets: Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks (4/1)

Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks

8:30pm ET – Monday 4/1

The Sixers have posted an 8-2 record to the under in their last eight road games where they faced a team with a winning record at home and they are an excellent 9-4 to the under in their last thirteen road games overall. The Mavericks have been an under team as well in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone 6-1 to the under in their last seven games versus a team with a winning % of .600 or higher and they are an impressive 15-6 to the under in their last 21 where they faced a team from the Eastern Conference. Throw in the fact that Joel Embiid is out for sure while the Mavs might also be missing Luka Doncic and we’re playing the under here in Dallas on Monday night.

Pick: Sixers at Mavericks Under

