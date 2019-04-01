Best Bets: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals (4/2)

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

7:05 PM ET – Tuesday 4/2

The Phillies have posted a perfect 6-0 record to the over in their last six Game #1’s of a series going back to last season and they have gone an excellent 7-3 to the over in their last ten on the road where they faced a right-handed starter. The Nationals have been an over team as well in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone up and over the number in six of their last seven where they faced an NL East Division rival and they are 7-2 to the over in their last nine following a win. Throw in the fact that these two teams are 5-2 to the over in their last seven head to head meetings at Nationals Park and that’s where we’ll have our play as we think both Eflin and Scherzer get hit around a bit in DC on Tuesday night.

Pick: Phillies/Nationals Over

