USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
PA

Best Bets: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals (4/2)

Alan Harris | Apr 01, 2019
Braves at Phillies

Braves at Phillies. Getty Images

 

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

7:05 PM ET – Tuesday 4/2

The Phillies have posted a perfect 6-0 record to the over in their last six Game #1’s of a series going back to last season and they have gone an excellent 7-3 to the over in their last ten on the road where they faced a right-handed starter. The Nationals have been an over team as well in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone up and over the number in six of their last seven where they faced an NL East Division rival and they are 7-2 to the over in their last nine following a win. Throw in the fact that these two teams are 5-2 to the over in their last seven head to head meetings at Nationals Park and that’s where we’ll have our play as we think both Eflin and Scherzer get hit around a bit in DC on Tuesday night.

Pick: Phillies/Nationals Over

Bet Now

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris’ Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc’s Sports Service. Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.

SB advice
Sixers Mavericks Blazers Timberwolves NBA gambling odds advice
Metro Bet
Bet Smart: Handicapping Major League Baseball
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks (4/1)
SB advice
Titans Emmanuel Sanders Patriots Steelers Ravens Redskins buzz
Metro Bet
Weekend Tickets: Sweet Sixteen, Phillies and Sixers
SB advice
Mavericks Kemba Walker Celtics Lakers Knicks NBA Trade Rumors

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: