Best Bets: Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. Villanova -4.5 (3/21)

Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. Villanova -4.5

South Region, 7:20pm ET

Ric Flair once said, “To be the man you gotta beat the man” and that’s exactly what St Mary’s will try and do. Problem is, the Wildcats are just a better version of the Gaels along with the fact that they’re the more tournament tested side. Villanova is the better team from the better conference and we’re laying the points with them here as we think they beat St Mary’s by double digits in Hartford on Thursday night.

Pick: Villanova -4.5

