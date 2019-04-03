USA

PA

Best Bets: Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels (4/4)

Alan Harris | Apr 03, 2019
Asdrubal Cabrera

Asdrubal Cabrera. Getty Images

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels (4/4)

10:05 PM EST

The Los Angeles Angels should be happy to finally be home after starting the season losing five of their first six games on the road and getting the day off yesterday. In fact, they have won four of their last five following an off day and they are 6-1 in their last seven home games. The Rangers, on the other hand, have lost thirteen of their last seventeen games where they faced a right-handed starter and they are an awful 7-20 in their last 27 road games. Throw in the fact that the Angels are a perfect 5-0 in their last five head to head meetings with the Rangers and we’re laying the price with them here to get the home win in Anaheim on Thursday night. 

Pick: Angels

