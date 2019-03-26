Best Bets: Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers (3/27)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers

7:00pm ET

When the Flyers had their nice little 12-2 run about six weeks ago, they really weren’t beating the better teams in the league. That push gave the team hope that there was a chance to make the playoffs, but those chances have all but vanished as they are eight points out of the last playoff spot with just six games to play. Throw in the fact that Toronto is firmly in the playoffs along with the fact that the favorite is 6-2 in the last eight head to head meetings between the two teams and we’re going to lay what looks to be a short price with the Leafs to get the road win at Wells Fargo on Wednesday night.

Pick: Toronto Maple Leafs

