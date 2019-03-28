USA

Best Bets: Virginia Tech vs Duke (3/29) NCAA Tournament

Alan Harris | Mar 28, 2019
UCF v Duke

UCF v Duke. Getty Images

Virginia Tech vs Duke

9:40 PM ET – Friday 3/29

With nothing Philly related on the board, here is a play from the NCAA Tournament. Virginia Tech has posted a perfect 5-0 record to the under in their last five neutral site games while Duke has gone 9-3 to the under in their last twelve games where they faced a team with a winning record. These two teams know each other’s tendencies from ACC play and because of this we expect both to play well on the defensive end. Throw in the fact that these two teams are 13-4 to the under in their last seventeen head to head meetings and we’re playing the under here in a game that we have being played in the 130’s in DC on Friday night.  

Pick: Virginia Tech/Duke Under 144.5

