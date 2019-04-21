Best Bets: Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes (4/22)

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes

7:00 PM ET Monday 4/22

Washington has posted a 7-2 record in their last nine first round playoff games and they have gone an excellent 7-3 in their last ten games on the road. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have struggled a bit in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone just 1-5 in their last six games where they faced a team with a winning record and they are just 2-5 off a game where they scored two goals or less. Throw in the fact that the Caps have won 19 of the last 27 head to head meetings between the two teams and we’re taking them at the pickem or so price to get the road win and close out the series in Raleigh on Monday night.

Pick: Capitals

Bet Now

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris’ Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc’s Sports Service. Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.