USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
PA

Best Bets: Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes (4/22)

Alan Harris | Apr 21, 2019
Carolina Hurricanes v Washington Capitals - Game Five

Carolina Hurricanes v Washington Capitals - Game Five. Getty Images

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes

7:00 PM ET Monday 4/22

Washington has posted a 7-2 record in their last nine first round playoff games and they have gone an excellent 7-3 in their last ten games on the road. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have struggled a bit in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone just 1-5 in their last six games where they faced a team with a winning record and they are just 2-5 off a game where they scored two goals or less. Throw in the fact that the Caps have won 19 of the last 27 head to head meetings between the two teams and we’re taking them at the pickem or so price to get the road win and close out the series in Raleigh on Monday night.

Pick: Capitals

Bet Now

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris’ Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc’s Sports Service. Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.

 

SB advice
Glen Macnow: An early, early look at Eagles Week 1 betting line vs Redskins
SB advice
Warriors LeBron NBA Trade Rumors Bulls Knicks Mavericks Sixers
Metro Bet
Bet Smart: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets (4/18)
Metro Bet
Bet Smart: NBA, NHL Playoffs
Metro Bet
Bet Smart: Sportsbooks start taking golf futures

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: