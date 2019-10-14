Best value Sixers Celtics Warriors to win NBA 2020 championship

Now is the time to get your NBA Futures picks in at FanDuel.com/Metro with the 2019-20 season set to tip-off next week.

The Sixers still hold great value as a Futures bet to win the 2019-20 title as they’re sitting at +750 at FanDuel.com/Metro. Here’s predicting that those odds will fall to +550 by Thanksgiving as Philly should open some eyes around the league right out of the gate.

Joel Embiid is in the best basketball shape of his life, Ben Simmons is hitting 3-pointers, and new addition Al Horford has brought great leadership to this young but ultra-talented roster. Even when Embiid sits for load management, Brett Brown’s squad should be in good hands as Horford showed last Friday night that he can fill in nicely for the Sixers star big man.

Aside from the Sixers, here are some other NBA teams with great betting value right now to capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy eight months from now: Houston Rockets (+850), Golden State Warriors (+1200), Denver Nuggets (+2000), Boston Celtics (+2500) and Brooklyn Nets (+2700).

The Warriors will be fascinating to watch with Steph Curry and D’Angelo Russell having to shoulder the load while Klay Thompson recovers from injury. Curry will be on the warpath this season, trying to prove to the world that the Warriors can be elite without Kevin Durant. Golden State will also get Thompson back for the stretch run of the regular season and for the playoffs. The Warriors won a title and 73 games without Durant’s help, and Russell should give the team a jolt of new energy. The Dubs have great value at +1200.

The Nuggets could also improve off of last year’s success as Jamal Murray has improved in each of his three seasons thus far. He could very well join teammate Nikola Jokic in the category of elite, yet unheralded superstar players in the league.

The Celtics are also an intriguing bet considering that Danny Ainge has the Grizzlies first round pick to dangle in a trade for a top level big man (which Boston desperately needs after losing Horford to the Sixers).

And the Nets offer great value for the mere fact that Kevin Durant could return in time for the playoffs. The trick for Brooklyn, of course, will actually be getting into the postseason without KD’s services.