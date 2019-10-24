Betting Bills Eagles odds spread money line over under gambling advice

Here’s the good news for the Eagles: the 5-1 Bills may be complete frauds.

Look at the teams Buffalo has beaten this season: Jets (17-16), Giants (28-14), Bengals (21-17), Titans (14-7), and Dolphins (31-21).

Not an above .500 team in the bunch.

The Bills’ best game of the season was actually their only loss, as they fell to the Patriots at home in Week 4, 16-10, in a game that could have gone either way.

If the Eagles’ porous secondary can’t solve Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, then there is no hope for them. In Allen’s last three games he has averaged 191.3 yards passing with four TD passes as well as four picks. His average passer rating in those three games has been a brutal 77.9.

Spread: Eagles +1.5 (-110), Bills -1.5 (-110)

Money line: Eagles +102, Bills -125

Over Under: 43 (-110)

The Eagles also had their come to Jesus moment this week when Lane Johnson sent the locker room into a frenzy.

This could, of course, work one of two ways: either it rallies the troops, or things are about to get brutally ugly for Doug Pederson and his crew. This will be the game that decides which way the Birds are going the rest of the way.

Here’s saying the Eagles have at least one more strong effort left in them.

The last time they came off a two-game losing streak, they went into Green Bay and stunned the Packers, 34-27.

The Bills are also 0-2 against the spread this season as home favorites, and they are not exactly unstoppable at New Era Field despite the old stadium’s reputation for being one of the toughest places to play in the NFL. Under Sean McDermott, the Bills are a pedestrian 12-7 at home.

The play: Eagles +1.5