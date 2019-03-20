Betting NBA gambling odds Celtics Sixers Mavericks Blazers

MetroBet dishes out betting advice for a pair of games on the NBA docket Wednesday.

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers (-3)

Moneyline: Celtics +130, Sixers -150

Betting Total: 226 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 7 p.m., ESPN

The Philadelphia 76ers face a tough assignment on Wednesday night, as they must travel from Charlotte to the Wells Fargo Center to face the Boston Celtics without any time to rest. Center Joel Embiid was held out of Tuesday night’s game, but his being fresh for this contest may not be enough.

The Celtics have won all three meetings with the Sixers this year, going 3-0 against the spread in the process. Point guard Kyrie Irving wasn’t present for their last meeting (Feb. 12), but he dropped 40 points on Philly in a 121-114 overtime win on Christmas Day. Small forward Jayson Tatum has averaged 22 points per game against the Sixers this year, while power forward Marcus Morris has averaged 18.7. Philly’s point differential in the tail-end of back-to-back games this year is minus-8.5.

In addition to grabbing a Boston spread wager, bettors may also want to consider taking the Over. The Celtics have exceeded the total in four of their last five contests, while the Sixers seem to have recovered from a recent offensive slump, cashing two straight Overs heading into Tuesday night. In 10 games played on no rest this season, Philly’s Over/Under record is 7-3.

The play: Celtics spread and Celtics vs. Sixers Over Parlay

Bet Now

Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers (-10)

Moneyline: Mavericks +400, Trail Blazers -500

Betting Total: 217.5 points

Time (Eastern): 10 p.m.

The Portland Trail Blazers (43-27) are poised to post the biggest blowout of the night when they host the Dallas Mavericks (28-42) at the Moda Center.

Portland is frequently among the league’s toughest venues for visiting teams, and the Blazers are 26-9 at home this year (22-13 against the spread). Dallas has been dreadful on the road all year long, going 6-28 straight-up and 17-17 against the spread (they’ve dropped five of their last seven against the spread). That contrasts starkly with their 22-14 straight-up and 21-14-1 spread marks at home.

Portland, led by point guard Damian Lillard (26.2 points per game), has a home point differential of plus-8.2, compared to an overall figure of plus-3.6. The Mavs’ point differential drops from minus-1.7 overall to minus-5.9 in road contests.

Several trends indicate that the Trail Blazers are a good bet on Wednesday night. Per Covers.com, Portland is 23-9 against the spread in their last 32 home games against teams with losing records on the road. They’ve also covered in 10 of their last 14 overall.

The play: Trail Blazers spread

Bet Now