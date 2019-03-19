Betting odds NBA Sixers Hornets NHL Flyers Canadiens advice

MetroBet dives into the Philadelphia sports action on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia 76ers (-1) at Charlotte Hornets

Moneyline: Sixers -120, Hornets EVEN

Betting Total: 224.5 points

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

The Philadelphia 76ers (45-25) have dominated the Charlotte Hornets (31-38) of late, winning nine straight tilts while going 7-2 against the spread. This trend should continue at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday night.

Joel Embiid will be out in order to rest, but his teammates are more than capable of picking up the slack. Jimmy Butler and J.J. Redick have been shooting the lights out in recent contests. Butler has tallied 49 points over his last two tilts on 16-for-30 shooting (53.3 percent). Redick has made 19 of his last 37 shots for two (51.4 percent) and 12 of his last 20 from beyond the arc (60 percent).

Meanwhile, the Hornets are mired in a deep funk, failing to cover in six of their last seven games (2-4 straight-up). They’re also 0-5-1 against the spread in their last six home games, per Covers.com. Furthermore, Charlotte is 18-38-4 against the spread in their last 60 games against teams with winning records.

Point guard Kemba Walker (25.0 points per game) has been doing fine, but secondary scoring has been hard to come by for the Hornets. Center Cody Zeller (10.1 points per game) may miss his fourth straight game with a knee ailment, and power forward Marvin Williams (10.3 points per game) has been atrocious over his last three starts, making just five of his last 36 field goal opportunities (13.8 percent) for nine total points.

The play: Sixers spread

Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers

Moneyline: Canadiens EVEN, Flyers -115

Puckline: Canadiens +1.5 goals (-280), Flyers -1.5 goals (+240)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -105, Under -115)

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

The offenses of both the Montreal Canadiens (37-28-7) and the Philadelphia Flyers (35-29-8) are struggling to some extent, so Under bettors should feel confident heading into this Tuesday night showdown at the Wells Fargo Center.

Montreal has failed to top three goals in seven straight contests, averaging 1.7 goals per game in that span. The Canadiens’ league-worst power play (11.9 percent) has tallied just one goal in their last 19 opportunities. Philly’s penalty killers have been getting the job done, turning back 25 of 28 chances (89.3 percent) over their last 10 contests, but their power play has been toiling too. The Flyers have squandered their last 17 man-advantage opportunities dating back seven games. Montreal’s penalty killers have fought off 25 of their opponents’ last 27 man-advantage opportunities.

Carey Price and Carter Hart should be able to stonewall these lackluster offenses. Take the Under.

The play: Canadiens vs. Flyers Under

