Betting odds NFL New York Jets Over Under Take the Over

Throughout the summer months we’ll be taking a glance at every NFL team, with a focus on the betting opportunities at MetroBet.us/Sugar. Today we’ll examine the Jets, who had one of the more tumultuous off-seasons in their history (which is saying something).

Here are the current betting odds for the Jets at MetroBet.us/Sugar.

Over/Under win total: 7.5 games

To make playoffs: Yes (+275) No (-360)

To win Super Bowl: +6000

Bet Now

For all of the jokes about new head coach Adam Gase’s whacky eyes, and his proclivity to get well-liked general managers fired, we have already seen that he can quickly (albeit briefly) turn around a franchise.

The Dolphins had season records at .500 or less for six straight seasons until Gase showed up in 2016, as he turned a 6-10 squad into a 10-6 team that made the playoffs.

This Jets group that Gase now inherits is immensely more talented than that 2016 Miami team, as Gang Green added Le’Veon Bell, Kelechi Osemele and Jamison Crowder to its offense. Of course, to make this thing work second-year QB Sam Darnold will need to make a Carson Wentz-like jump from Year 1 to Year 2. No easy task.

Darnold dropped hints last year, though, that he may be ready to lead the Jets back to the postseason. He improved drastically as the 2018 season progressed, particularly in the final four games of the season when he tossed a combined six touchdown passes while throwing just one pick. In those final four games of 2018 he also posted an average passer rating of 96.6.

Gase got the absolute best out of a banged-up Ryan Tannehill and longtime backup Matt Moore in 2016. Darnold has more raw tools than both of them, so the sky is the limit in 2019 under Gase’s watch.

New Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams hasn’t overseen a top ranked defense since the first term of the Obama Administration, but the 2019 Jets D will be helped greatly by the addition of No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams (DE) out of Alabama.

I like the Jets for nine or 10 wins in a soft AFC East (they’ll also match up against the NFC East, which features layups against the Giants and Redskins).

The play: $10 on the Jets Over 7.5 wins