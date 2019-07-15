Betting odds Phillies Dodgers total MLB gambling advice

Citizens Bank Park should yield another high-scoring game on Monday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers (-186) visit the Philadelphia Phillies (+160). The total is 9.5 runs at MetroBet.us/Sugar and there are several other betting options on this game by using promo code: METROBET

Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 3.09 ERA) takes the hill for L.A., and while that usually inspires confidence, the Dodgers are just 2-4 behind him in his last six starts. Kershaw’s ERA in that span is a modest (by his standards) 3.27. In six outings on the road this season, Kershaw is 1-2 with a 3.99 ERA. He’s given up six home runs in 38 1/3 innings of work in away games, which contrasts sharply with his seven home runs allowed in 60 2/3 innings pitched at home. Hot-hitting left fielder Jay Bruce, who has taken Kershaw deep three times in 23 prior at-bats, could be a difference-maker.

Zach Eflin (7-8, 3.78 ERA) counters for Philadelphia, and his team has won in just two of his last nine starts. His ERA in those efforts is an inflated 5.14. Eflin has yet to face the Dodgers this year, but things couldn’t have gone much worse for him in two starts against them last season. The Florida native allowed eight earned runs in just 6 2/3 combined innings and gave up five home runs, including two to infielder Max Muncy in only five at-bats. Eflin’s bullpen is the fourth-worst in the majors over the last 30 days, producing a 6.25 ERA.

The play: Dodgers vs. Phillies Over and Cubs moneyline Parlay

Bet Now

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

Bettors should expect a solid start from Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks (7-7, 3.49 ERA), who is working his way back from a three-week IL stint. The Cincinnati Reds will counter with the formidable Luis Castillo (8-3, 2.29 ERA), but there is reason to believe the Cubs will have success against him at Wrigley Field on Monday night.

Hendricks was pulled after four innings and 86 pitches in his last start before the All-Star break, and prior to that he lasted just three innings due to a rain delay. He allowed two earned runs in each of those road contests to raise his overall ERA. Hendricks should be more comfortable at home, where he’s pitched to a 1.65 ERA in seven starts this season.

Castillo’s ERA jumps from 1.69 at Great American Ball Park to 3.21 everywhere else this year, and his opponent batting average spikes from .146 to .201. The Dominican native is 1-1 in four career starts at Wrigley Field with a 4.05 ERA. Look for catcher Willson Contreras (1.475 OPS in eight prior at-bats) to make an impact for Chicago.

The play: Dodgers vs. Phillies Over and Cubs moneyline Parlay