Betting preview Baltimore Ravens Taking a big step back?

Much like the Steelers, who we highlighted earlier this week, the Ravens just always seem to be in the mix.

Since bottoming out in 2015 with a 5-11 record, Baltimore has steadily increased its win total in the past three seasons. John Harbaugh’s crew went 8-8 in 2016, 9-7 in 2017, and 10-6 this past season before getting bounced in the wild card round by the Chargers.

Here are the Ravens’ current odds at MetroBet.us/Sugar:

Over 8.5 wins +115

Under 8.5 wins -139

To make playoffs

Yes +185

No -230

Despite the steady season-to-season improvements recently, the Ravens underwent something of a facelift this offseason – dumping veterans Joe Flacco, Terrell Suggs, Eric Weddle and CJ Mosley but bringing in safety Earl Thomas from Seattle and running back Mark Ingram from New Orleans.

This team’s overarching success in 2019, though, will largely ride on whether or not Lamar Jackson can become a top QB in the league.

The Louisville product will put up gaudy numbers for your fantasy team with his running ability, for sure, but whether or not that will translate to actual wins for the Ravens in 2019 remains to be seen. The stretch in which Jackson led the Ravens to a 6-1 record down the stretch last season was a tad overrated considering that Baltimore only beat one team that eventually made the postseason during the run.

Jackson had some truly ugly passing performances last year, and he threw for over 200 yards in just one game.

Harbaugh would love Jackson to turn into Michael Vick 2.0 this season, but Vick could at least mix in the occasional 300-yard passing game from time-to-time.

All told, it was time for Flacco to go. But the jury is still out on whether or not Jackson is a sustainable option as the starter.

I’ve got the Ravens taking a small step back this year, coming in just under the 8.5 over/under win total at MetroBet.us/Sugar.

The play: $10 on the Ravens Under 8.5 wins -139