Betting preview Pittsburgh Steelers Headed to AFC North basement?

The Steelers have won at least eight games every season since 2003, and they’ve generally been in the mix for a playoff berth each season since the mid-1980s. But this could be the year where we finally see the wheels completely fall off the wagon.

Pittsburgh went 9-6-1 last season in a campaign in which their star running back, Le’Veon Bell, held out the entire year – and their top receiver, Antonio Brown, sat out the team’s must-win Week 17 game against the Bengals.

Both Bell and Brown are now gone, and Roethlisberger is now 37-years-old with a million miles on his odometer. JuJu Smith-Schuster was elite as a No. 2 receiver, but it will be interesting to see how he responds when he is consistently double-teamed and teams directly scheme against him.

The Steelers did some nice things on defense this off-season, adding linebacker Devin Bush in the first round of the draft, and cornerback Steven Nelson in free agency. But Bush and Nelson don’t figure to turn around a mediocre defense (16th in points allowed per game in 2018) overnight.

The Steelers went on a nice six-game win streak during the middle of the season last year but looking back it wasn’t overwhelmingly impressive as only one of the teams that fell victim in the run eventually made the playoffs (Baltimore). Big Ben and Co. also lost a couple of games down the stretch last season that should have been lay-ups as they fell to the Broncos and Raiders, two teams that went a combined 10-22.

This just smells like a team headed in the wrong direction, and the over/under win total at MetroBet.us/Sugar seems incredibly high at 9 wins.

Pittsburgh has a tough 2019 schedule as well as they not only play in the highly competitive AFC North, but will also play at the Patriots in Week 1, at the Chargers in Week 6 and home against the Rams in Week 10.

The Steelers are a public team, so betting against them in futures markets is a great idea if you’re even slightly down on them.

The play: $10 on Steelers Under 9 wins -110