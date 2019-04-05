Bills AJ Green Eagles Patriots Packers Steelers 49ers trade noise

Howie Roseman has been a magician with the Eagles salary cap in the past eight weeks as the team began the offseason with one of the more unfavorable cap situations in the NFL. Now, thanks to various trades and signings, they have plenty of flexibility with $19.3 million in cap space. That's more than enough to fit Green.

The Super Bowl winning model Roseman built two years ago included surrounding Carson Wentz and Nick Foles with as much offensive talent as possible. He already traded for DeSean Jackson this offseason, and would give Wentz the most formidable receiving corps in the league if he were to trade for Green.

The Patriots are another team poised to make a big move after clearing salary cap space. They restructured the contracts of both Stephon Gilmore and Michael Bennett in recent weeks in order to make space for 2019. And in case you haven't noticed, the Patriots have one of the thinnest wide receiver units in the league right now.

New England has always been a fan of doing deals for players entering the final year of their contract, and Green checks that box as well.

Other teams that could be interested in pulling off a trade for Green include the Packers, Steelers, Bills, Redskins and 49ers.

So, how likely is this?

It's a longshot for sure. The Bengals will most likely take the conservative route and let new head coach Zac Taylor see if he can get some blood out of the Andy Dalton/Green stone.

Then again, it's important to remember how historically cheap the Bengals are. Owner Mike Brown has been saying that signing Green to an extension is a top priority but it's been all hot air so far this offseason. There has been zero movement on that front, and the longer this thing drags out the more likely it is that the Bengals start to seriously consider a new era in Cincy that does not involve Green or Dalton.