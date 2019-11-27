Bills Cowboys odds spread over under money line total advice

We have been absolutely killing it in this space with our marquee NFL picks lately, having hit on our last eight games! Here is info on Bills Cowboys odds spread over under money line total.

Here’s the recent history: Ravens -3.5 over Rams on MNF, Seahawks +1.5 over Eagles, Colts +3.5 against Texans on TNF, Chiefs -5.5 over Chargers on MNF, Eagles – Patriots Under 44.5 points, Browns -2.5 over Steelers on TNF, Seahawks +6 over 49ers on MNF and Raiders +1 over Chargers on TNF.

We’ll look to keep things rolling on Thanksgiving Day with the best game of the holiday and one that’s particularly important to Eagles fans: Bills at Cowboys (4:30 p.m., CBS).

The spread on this game looks incredibly out-of-whack as Dallas should not be favored by -6.5 points against a team that has a superior record than them.

Not only is Buffalo 8-3 compared to the Cowboys at 6-5, but the Bills now also have the best record in the entire NFL against the spread at 7-3-1.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has cut down on his mistakes, as he’s thrown just one interception in his last six games – and the Buffalo defense remains one of the more underrated units in the league.

Buffalo is allowing just 184.3 yards per game through the air this season, good for third in the league behind the 49ers and Patriots defenses. They’re also decent against the run, giving up 104.4 yards per game (14th in NFL).

The Cowboys have shown this season that they cannot handle a competent defensive unit as their losses this season are as follows: New England (13-9), Minnesota (28-24), Jets (24-22), Packers (34-24) and Saints (12-10).

The Cowboys are your classic bully team as they are more than happy to punch weaklings in the mouth, but can't handle when they are decked in the jaw themselves. Look for the Bills to be the Ralphie to Dallas' Scott Farkus as the holiday season opens.

The play: Bills +6.5