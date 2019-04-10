Breaking down NFL over under win totals Eagles Packers good bets

The big name NFL free agents have all been scooped up and it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see any more Odell Beckham – Antonio Brown -level blockbuster trades any time before the season starts. So, for the most part, whatever NFL teams look like right now is what they’ll look like in September. Sure, the NFL Draft – which is two weeks away – will change many rosters. But the expectations of fans and bettors alike will not be altered much no matter what transpires in Nashville in late April.

Most of the big name rookies are going to be going to bad teams, obviously. So even if the Arizona Cardinals take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick, their Super Bowl odds are not going to rise a hair. They are still going to suck.

And even if Super Bowl contenders like the Eagles have a draft that most experts think is “good,” it’s not going to really matter in the grand betting scheme of things. The Birds’ Super Bowl odds and win total over – unders are going to be relatively what they are now.

The win total over – unders should start popping up at most sportsbooks soon, but here’s an early look at what to expect. Odds here are from CG Technology, which operates seven books in Vegas.

Patriots 11 wins

Chiefs 10.5

Saints 10.5

Rams 10.5

Chargers 10

Colts 9.5

Eagles 9.5

Bears 9.5

Browns 9

Steelers 9

Vikings 9

Packers 9

Cowboys 8.5

Ravens 8.5

Falcons 8.5

Seahawks 8.5

Texans 8.5