Bust alerts Fantasy Football JuJu Smith Schuster Kenny Golladay advice

Many fantasy football rankings have JuJu Smith Schuster as a top 10 overall pick, but things could very well get ugly in Pittsburgh this fall – meaning Schuster’s offensive numbers could plummet.

Smith Schuster will face consistent double-coverage in 2019 with Antonio Brown now in Oakland, something that will be brand new to him on the pro level. At USC, Smith Schuster saw plenty of double teams and it resulted in some less than stellar numbers (Smith Schuster fell to late in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft).

Last season Smith Schuster was double-teamed on only 0.8 percent of his snaps and he came up small in the Steelers’ big Week 17 game against the Bengals in which Brown sat. In that one, Smith Schuster was targeted 10 times but caught just half of those balls for a total of 37 yards.

Take advantage of all of the free money out there right now ahead of NFL season as if you legally bet with MetroBet.us/Sugar right now and enter promo code METROBET you will receive up to a $250 free deposit match bonus as well as a free $50 VISA gift card! Open to only the first 1,000 people.

Bet Now

The buzz surrounding Golladay is just the opposite as the Lions receiver should take the next step in his progression.

Here is what The MMQB’s Albert Breer had to say about Golladay’s upside this season.

“One name that was raised to me as having impressed in the Patriots/Lions joint practices last week: Detroit third-year WR Kenny Golladay. He absolutely caught the eye of his opponents over their two days working together on the practice field (Golladay didn’t play in the preseason game), as a guy who’s open even when he’s covered,” Breer wrote. “And the 6’4”, 203-pounder is pretty much exactly the type of big, long receiver Matthew Stafford loves. We got a taste of that last year, and that 70-catch, 1,063-yard, five-touchdown season might just be the tip of the iceberg.”