Busts sleepers TY Hilton Keenan Allen Fantasy Football warnings

TY Hilton is still a fine wide receiver but do not expect the Colts star to be a top 10 fantasy WR this coming season. Hilton has been burning the midnight oil fantasy-wise since 2012 and has emerged as a consistent fantasy performer. But his stats have dipped from when he was in his prime.

Hilton will be 30-years-old this November, which is bordering on ancient for a WR these days. Hilton’s peak season came in 2016 when he registered 91 catches, 1,448 yards and six TDs. But it dropped off hard in 2017 (57 catches, 966 yards, 4 TDs) and was slightly down last season (76 catches, 1,270 yards, 6 TDs) last year.

It should be pointed out that the likes of Jacoby Brissett was throwing Hilton the ball for much of 2017, but injury concerns are always there for Colts QB Andrew Luck.

Adding to the likelihood that Hilton will see a drop-off in production is the fact that newly signed WR Devin Funchess and second round draft pick Parris Campbell will take away a significant amount of targets from Hilton.

Chargers star wide out Keenan Allen is another WR that is not quite there with Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones as a receiver that will consistently win you weeks. Allen saw his reception numbers dip from 102 catches in 2017 to 97 last year, and 1,393 yards in 2017 to 1,196 in 2018. He also isn’t the type to get you routine touchdowns like Thomas and Jones. Allen hasn’t registered eight TDs in one season since his rookie year of 2013.

Both Hilton and Allen are going to put up strong fantasy numbers, but they might not be as “elite” as most people think they are. Scoop them up if they fall late in the second round or early in the third round of your draft. But try to avoid taking them as your top fantasy option.