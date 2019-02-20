USA

PA

Can Phillies Rhys Hoskins be MLB home run king?

Matt Burke | Feb 20, 2019
Phillies Rhys Hoskins home run MLB king
Rhys Hoskins. Getty Images

The Phillies currently have 14/1 odds to win the World Series and those odds will surely skyrocket if the Phils ever get around to signing Bryce Harper.

Even if the Harper signing doesn’t come to fruition in Philadelphia, the Phillies already have several players that should challenge for major awards and titles. Here are some player-specific betting props for 2019 (odds courtesy of Westgate Superbook Las Vegas).

 

ODDS TO WIN MLB HOME RUN TITLE

Rhys Hoskins 30/1

Carlos Santana 100/1

Maikel Franco 100/1

Andrew McCutchen 200/1

Nick Williams 200/1

Odubel Herrera 300/1

J.T. Realmuto

 

REGULAR SEASON HOME RUNS  - OVER/UNDER

Rhys Hoskins 34.5 

Andrew McCutchen 24.5

J.T. Realmuto 22.5

Jean Segura 14.5

 

REGULAR SEASON PITCHING WINS - OVER/UNDER

Aaron Nola 14.5      

Jake Arrieta 10.5     

Nick Pivetta 9.5     

 

MLB REGULAR SEASON - MOST PITCHING WINS

Aaron Nola      30/1

Jake Arrieta     100/1

Nick Pivetta     100/1

Vince Velasquez 300/1

 

 

And here are some team specific props.

 

ODDS TO WIN NL EAST

Philadelphia Phillies 11/4

 

WILL THE PHILLIES MAKE THE 2019 PLAYOFFS?

Yes +170

No -200

 

REGULAR SEASON TEAM WINS - OVER/UNDER

Philadelphia Phillies 86.5

 

ODDS TO WIN THE NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia Phillies 7/1

 

ODDS TO HAVE THE MOST TEAM WINS in MLB - REGULAR SEASON

Philadelphia Phillies 25/1

 

ODDS TO WIN NL WILD CARD GAME

Philadelphia Phillies 5/1

