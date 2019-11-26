Can you buy beer Are liquor stores open Thanksgiving states list?

Thanksgiving ranks right up there with New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July in terms of elite drinking holidays, so you’ll need to be prepared this week. Here is information on beer liquor Thanksgiving can you states buy are stores open.

Word to the wise – go out and fight the traffic on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving unless you are positively sure your local package store will be open on Turkey Day. At last check, here are the states that don't sell liquor or beer on Thanksgiving. Even if your state does not appear on this list, it's better to be safe than sorry. Hey, you could even pick up the phone and call your local adult beverage distributor.

List of states that do NOT sell liquor or beer on Thanksgiving Day.

Alabama (some exceptions)

Connecticut

Delaware

Idaho

Kansas

Massachusetts (some exceptions)

Minnesota

Mississippi (some exceptions)

Montana (some exceptions)

New Hampshire (some exceptions)

North Carolina (some exceptions)

North Dakota

Ohio (some exceptions)

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania (some exceptions)

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Texas (some exceptions)

Utah

Virginia (some exceptions)