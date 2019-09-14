Chiefs Melvin Gordon NFL Trade Rumors Eagles Redskins buzz

The Chargers very much see the Melvin Gordon situation as a distraction, and could look to trade the star running back before the October 29 trade deadline.

Gordon’s agent has made it clear that Gordon plans to report to the Chargers in mid-October, but Los Angeles’ front office is clearly perturbed with the situation.

“We’ve been talking about this for a month and a half,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said. “Now it’s time to play football.”

The Chargers looked just fine offensively in their Week 1 game without Gordon, as Austin Ekeler racked up 154 all-purpose yards and had three touchdowns.

As for teams that could potentially target Ekeler, look for some of the NFL’s elite to be interested.

The Eagles and Chiefs are currently in that second tier behind the Patriots, who doubled down on the receiver position this past weekend by bringing in Antonio Brown. Both teams are certainly in “win now” mode, and will not be shy about adding talent ahead of the deadline even if they are already set at a position.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has routinely made it clear that there is never too much depth at a position. Rookie Miles Sanders is a strong pass catcher and could be used in the same backfield, or in the slot, to accompany Gordon.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer recently reported that the Eagles “were the only team” to propose a trade for Gordon recently and it involved sending Jordan Howard to Southern California.

The Redskins are another team that could pursue Gordon, given the recent injury to Derrius Guice. Washington is not giving up on this season as the Redskins put in an inspired effort last week against the Eagles on the road. Despite two upcoming tough games – home against the Cowboys and then home to the Bears – Washington will have one of the easier schedules in the NFL the rest of the way.

The Redskins defense is underrated, and they are one impact player on offense away from becoming a sleeper playoff team.

Lastly, we’ll look at the Chiefs as a potential destination for Gordon. Kansas City is currently relying on LeSean McCoy to shoulder the load in the backfield, and will be in search for help at the position ahead of the deadline.

The issue here, of course, is that the Chargers are in the same division as Kansas City and wouldn’t want Gordon coming back to haunt them. Gordon to the Chiefs remains highly unlikely, unless Brett Veach were to give Los Angeles a Godfather offer.