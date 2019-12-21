USA

PA

Christmas Day Eve sports schedule NBA NFL college football TV

Matt Burke | Dec 21, 2019
Christmas Day Eve sports schedule NBA NFL college football basketball
Getty Images

Sick of all the family time at Christmas? Don’t worry. There’s a sports escape. Here is Christmas Day Eve sports schedule NBA NFL college football.

There is plenty of pro and college basketball on the holiday, as well as one college football game on Christmas Eve.

Because of the way the calendar falls this year, there are no NFL games on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day this year. When Christmas falls on a Sunday, the NFL typically plays the majority of its schedule on a Saturday.

The following college basketball teams are taking place in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, which will culminate at the Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu on Christmas Day: Ball State, Boise State, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Houston, UTEP, Portland and Washington.

Here is the slate:

 

Christmas Eve Tuesday, Dec. 24 - Christmas Day Eve sports schedule NBA NFL college football

College football: Hawaii vs. BYU 8 p.m., ESPN

 

Christmas Day Wednesday, Dec. 25 - Christmas Day Eve sports schedule NBA NFL college football

NBA: Celtics at Raptors 12 p.m., ESPN

College Basketball: Diamond Head Classic 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

NBA: Bucks at 76ers 2:30 p.m., ABC

College Basketball: Diamond Head Classic 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

NBA: Rockets at Warriors 5 p.m., ABC

College Basketball: Diamond Head Classic 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA: Clippers at Lakers 8 p.m., ABC

College Basketball: Diamond Head Classic 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA: Pelicans at Nuggets 10:30 p.m., ESPN​

