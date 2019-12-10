Colin Kaepernick NFL Trade Rumors Eagles Jets Bears buzz

The Colin Kaepernick workout last month was a dog and pony show as neither Kaepernick or any NFL team truly thought he would sign with a team this season. Here is more on Colin Kaepernick NFL Trade Rumors Eagles Jets Bears talks.

It was – after all - late in November with most NFL contenders all set at the quarterback position and looking to avoid any and all potential controversies. With Kaepernick certainly not inking a deal with a team now with three weeks left in the regular season, the attention will soon shift to the spring when teams are open to sign free agents.

Look for the NFL to push several of its franchises to at least give Kaepernick a private workout in March.

“Despite the divisiveness that Kaepernick generates, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and (new league partner) Jay-Z both wanted Kaepernick to at least get a chance to try out for a team, if only for their own benefit, according to several people familiar with their conversations who were not permitted to speak publicly for the two men,” The New York Times wrote in November. “Neither of them could give Kaepernick a job, but the status quo was hurting both of them.

“Goodell had a business quandary to address: A significant portion of N.F.L. followers, particularly African-Americans and younger fans, support Kaepernick and blame the league for his inability to find a new team. The N.F.L. would prefer that those fans, who represent the sport’s future, not continue to view Kaepernick as a victim, a talented player blackballed for a peaceful protest. Holding a tryout might at least start to chip away at that perception.”

Here is a look at the teams that were thought most likely to sign Kaepernick last month and updates on those teams’ current situations as it regards Colin Kaepernick NFL Trade Rumors Eagles Jets Bears.

Bengals: It’s Joe Burrow or bust for Cincy.

Dolphins: There were rumblings of a Miami marriage last year but Miami ownership remains fearful of backlash from the city’s enormous Cuban population (Kaepernick praised Cuba and communist leader Fidel Castro in 2016).

Chargers: This is now one of the most likely landing spots for Kaepernick. The Chargers have zero buzz in Los Angeles, and with Philip Rivers likely on the way out Goodell could give owner Dean Spanos a nudge.

Falcons: Atlanta could be in the market for a backup QB this spring with 38-year-old Matt Schaub up there in age. For more Colin Kaepernick NFL Trade Rumors Eagles Jets Bears.

Bears: Mitchell Trubisky has shown signs of life lately, but he is far from the longterm solution in Chicago.

Jets: The Jets were one of just eight teams to attend Kaepernick’s workout after it changed locations. They will be in the market for a backup to Sam Darnold in the spring.

Eagles: Philly was also present at the workout, and the Eagles will also be looking for backup quarterbacks this spring with Josh McCown likely to re-enter retirement and with Carson Wentz’s injury history. The Eagles also have a history in bringing in controversial talents at the position as witnessed when they signed Michael Vick last decade.