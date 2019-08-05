College football Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners odds over under

MetroBet takes a glance at a pair of top ranked college football teams for 2019 and dishes out some over – under win total advice with College football Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners odds.

Oklahoma Sooners Over 10.5 wins (-134)

There are plenty of reasons for optimism for the Texas Longhorns in 2019. They notched a win in the “Red River Rivalry” game over the Oklahoma Sooners last October and posted an upset victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl thanks in no small part to quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger threw for over 3,200 yards and 25 TDs as a sophomore. He injured his throwing shoulder during rushing attempts in two different games during the 2018 campaign; hopefully that will be avoided with sophomore running back Keaontay Ingram prepared to step up. He accumulated over 700 rushing yards as a freshman. Ehlinger has a pair of talented senior wide-outs on the perimeter in Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay.

Texas will have to lean on their sensational safety tandem of Brandon Jones and Caden Sterns as they break in a total of nine new starters on defense, especially when they host LSU in Week 2. Their two toughest intra-conference games are against Oklahoma on Oct. 12 at AT&T Stadium and at Iowa State on Nov. 16. Fortunately for the Longhorns, they’ll catch the Cyclones one week after they play the Sooners in Norman.

Texas Longhorns Over 9 wins (EVEN)

The Oklahoma Sooners offer one of the more compelling storylines in college football this season as Alabama graduate transfer Jalen Hurts, replaced as the starter by Tua Tagovailoa last year, joins up with offensive guru and second-year head coach Lincoln Riley. They’ll be looking to turn the tables on the Crimson Tide after being bounced out of the College Football Playoffs by them in the Orange Bowl. Even if the Sooners lose their regular-season “Red River Rivalry” game with the Texas Longhorns on Oct. 12, they should still exceed their season win total.

Hurts, a dual threat under center, accounted for over 6,500 yards and 61 TDs in 2016 and 2017 combined. He completed nearly 73 percent of his passes while averaging just under 11 yards per attempt in relief of Tagovailoa last year. Hurts has plenty of weapons around him, including second-team All-Big 12 selection CeeDee Lamb (65 receptions, 1,158 yards and 11 TDs in 2018) and two five-star freshman wide-outs in Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease. Running backs Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon totaled just over 2,000 yards rushing and 25 TDs last season.

Oklahoma’s Achilles’ heel is their defense, which ranked at the bottom of the Big 12 in both yards allowed per game and points allowed per game in 2018, per AthlonSports.com. Alex Grinch, the former Ohio State co-coordinator on defense, inherits this lackluster unit. Fortunately for the Sooners, they face no ranked opponents in true road games this year.