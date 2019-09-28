Cowboys AJ Green NFL Trade Rumors Eagles Patriots chatter

The Bengals are not rushing star receiver AJ Green back as Cincinnati will be taking a hard look at whether or not to trade their longtime star before the NFL trade deadline in late October.

Mike Brown has been unable to come to terms on a contract extension for Green, who is set to become a free agent next March.

We’re now in an era in the NFL where smart teams look at assets like Green as a lucrative trade chip, much like the way NBA executives look at elite players in their walk years. The Bengals are 0-3 and going nowhere this season despite a relatively strong coaching debut for Zac Taylor, and getting assets in the form of draft picks in exchange for the 31-year-old makes a world of sense for the organization.

There will surely be a market for Green’s services if he is made available by Brown in the coming weeks, too.

The Patriots already showed that they are willing to take a risk on a veteran wide receiver on a short deal when they brought in Antonio Brown. Brown obviously did not work out in New England, but the Pats could potentially use the money that they were set to pay Brown and use it on Green (or someone else instead). That situation is still playing itself out as the NFLPA is filing a grievance against the Patriots for not paying Brown his scheduled bonus payment.

The Eagles are also a team to watch when it comes to any receiver on the trade market. Philly has been sabotaged with injuries at the receiver position this season, and given the struggles of Nelson Agholor they could use a sure-handed veteran like Green.

Philadelphia remains the most likely contender to make a big deal before the trade deadline, as Howie Roseman has already been highly active – looking at Brown and having inquired about a trade for Chargers running back Melvin Gordon earlier this month. The Eagles are firmly in “win-now” mode this season.

And then there are the Cowboys, who are also in position to make a monster move. Dallas was curiously quiet this past offseason, and has saved its money in order to make another Amari Cooper-like splash mid-season if a big name becomes available.

Green would certainly fit the bill and would tilt the scales of power in the NFC in favor of Big D, making them the overwhelming favorite in the conference.