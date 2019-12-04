Cowboys Bears spread odds money line over under total advice

The Bears haven’t had an impressive win since September when they dumped the Vikings in Week 4, but you could make the case that the Cowboys haven’t had a quality win all year. In fact, Dallas hasn’t beaten one team this season that currently has a winning record. Here is a betting preview for Cowboys Bears spread odds money line over under total.

That said, the Cowboys have been the better team to bet on this season as they are a respectable 7-5-0 against the spread. Chicago, meanwhile, is the worst team in football ATS as it is 3-9-0 ATS.

Dallas has actually fared better against the spread on the road as opposed to at home this season as well, as it is 4-2-0 away from Jerry World.

Spread: Cowboys -3 (-103), Bears +3 (-121)

Money line: Cowboys -157, Bears +132

Over Under: 42.5 total points, Over -114, Under -107

The Bears defense went through a rough patch midway through the season, and many labeled the unit “overrated,” but things have settled down for the group in recent weeks. Chicago hasn’t given up more than 20 points in a game since allowing 22 to the Eagles on Nov. 3. Here is a betting and gambling preview for Cowboys Bears spread odds money line over under total.

Much-maligned Bears QB Mitch Trubisky actually passed as a third-rate NFL quarterback on Thanksgiving, too - as he threw for 338 yards, three touchdowns and an INT against the Lions. Most of that has to do with Detroit having one of the worst defensive units in the league, but Trubisky won’t exactly be petrified of a Dallas defense that made Josh Allen look like Lamar Jackson last week.

Adding to the likelihood that the Bears beat the +3 spread at home is that Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott has not looked like himself over the past month. Since ripping off three straight 100-plus yard rushing outings midway through the year, Elliott has averaged just 62 yards per game on the ground since and he has just one touchdown.

The Bears are seventh in the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed per game (97.5) so it could be another long night for Zeke and the Dallas offense.

The play: Bears +3 - Cowboys Bears spread odds money line over under total.