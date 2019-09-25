Danny Picard: Patriots officially back on Rob Gronkowski watch

So what’s next for the New England Patriots? Because it’s always something.

Now that Antonio Brown has been released and gone back to school, the soon-to-be 4-0 Patriots can’t just go quietly into that good night. There’s got to be another story that catapults this team back into the daily “breaking news” cycle. It would only be right.

Think about it. You can go all the way back to the drama that was Bill Belichick becoming the Patriots new head coach. Since then, we’ve had Tom Brady replace Drew Bledsoe, Spygate, Randy Moss, a perfect regular season, a murderer, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deflategate, Alex Guerrero, PED suspensions, Robert Kraft’s massage-parlor sex acts, and most recently, the Antonio Brown circus.

I’m sure I’m forgetting a few things. But I’m only human.

The Patriots will never not be exempt from some type of drama, or at least, something that’s portrayed to be a drama-filled event by all of us outside the Gillette Stadium walls. Which is amazing, considering just how little the organization reveals when talking to the media.

Every year, we act like we know it all. But the only thing I know right now is there’s going to be something else this season that steals the national headlines and remains newsworthy going into the playoffs.

What could it be?

It’s not like having a dominant defense that hasn’t allowed a touchdown since last year’s AFC Championship Game is a juicy enough story to open SportsCenter with. And nobody can really go in on a “Brady vs Jarrett Stidham” conspiracy while the rookie quarterback is throwing interceptions against the Jets in garbage time.

The next big story that will follow this Patriots team is obvious.

It’s “Gronk Watch.” And it’s coming to a media outlet near you this fall.

That’s right, with Brown out of the picture and Demaryius Thomas traded, it’s time to pull out the social-media binoculars and get ready for the biggest headline-grabber of the season. It’s time to get back to asking the question, “When will Rob Gronkowski return to the Patriots?”

Gronkowski announced his retirement back in March. Since, he’s publicly announced a personal partnership with a CBD company. And he’s never once slammed the door shut on a return to football.

He mocked the idea of us ever accepting him closing the door on a return to the Patriots. And he’s right. We will probably never accept it to be true until we see him walking down the aisle at WrestleMania. And even then, there’d be a whole lot of people saying, “Yeah, but…”

Gronkowski’s agent is Drew Rosenhaus. The same Rosenhaus who also represents Brown. The same Brown who the Patriots just released last Friday.

If you believe in the power of an “I owe ya one,” then you believe that Rosenhaus probably owes the Patriots something for not giving them a heads up on the rape accusation against Brown before the Patriots signed him, that is, if you believe the Patriots didn’t know actually about those accusations ahead of time.

Ultimately, though, it all comes down to what Gronkowski wants to do. Does he ever want to play football again? Nearly four weeks into the NFL season, is he starting to get that itch yet? And at what point does Brady give him a call and say, “Hey Gronk, we need ya.”

Don’t be surprised to see the Patriots linked to rumors involving a trade for Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey or Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams. Because, why not, right? But the most logical move for the Patriots is convincing Gronkowski to return.

It’s going to take some money to do so. I mean, you’re going to give Brown $10 million guaranteed for one season and not do the same for Gronkowski? Especially if they have the same agent?

I say pay Gronkowski. Continue to refuse to pay Brown his $9 million signing bonus and, instead, give it to a re-energized and healthy tight end for the second half of the season. Make that the next big story. And let’s start it right now.

I’m officially back on Gronk Watch.

Listen to “The Danny Picard Show” on PodcastOne, iTunes, and Spotify. Watch “dPs LIVE” on YouTube and Twitch. Follow him on Twitter @DannyPicard