DraftKings and FanDuel offering bad beats refunds on certain games

Chances are that your black market bookie has never heard of the word: “Refund.”

While many bettors are still fighting sports betting going “mainstream,” there are plenty of reasons to ditch your bookie and jump to the physical sportsbooks in Philly and the online books in New Jersey.

The first reason is a guarantee that you’ll get your money back if you win. The second is convenience. And a third is the potential that the sportsbook you use will actually refund your money if you happen to stumble upon a “bad beat.”

Seriously. This happens.

Last week, DraftKings online sportsbook in New Jersey refunded money to people who bet on Florida State to win by -8.5 over Vermont in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Up by seven points in the final seconds on Thursday, the Seminoles ran out the clock instead of going for a wide open layup.

Bet Now

Normally, the bettor would be screwed. But many of these new sportsbooks are playing nice with bettors in order to gain trust.

FanDuel Sportsbook in New Jersey also did this a couple months back following the Eagles – Bears playoff game. The “double doink” field goal miss by Cody Parkey was cruel not just for Chicago fans but for those who bet the moneyline on the Bears. Because of how close it was to being a win for Bears bettors, FanDuel wound up dishing out a “bad beat credit” for up to $100.

Bet Now

March Madness

Odds are that you or no one you know is going to win that Powerball jackpot tomorrow (hint: you’re much more likely to win money wagering on sports than in a nationwide lottery).

But you may know a friend of a friend in Philadelphia who hit on a 15-leg parlay last week at South Philly Race & Sportsbook.

The bettor turned a $25 bet into a whopping $57,146 payout.