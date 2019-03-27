DraftKings sportsbook offering unique Phillies Bryce Harper bets

It's been highly interesting to watch the Phillies' ascent to become one of the favorites to win the 2019 World Series from the final out of last year's Fall Classic to today, Opening Day.

Back in October 2018, there was optimism that the Phils would make a big move during the offseason and it was reflected by them having the 11th or 12th best odds (depending on the book) of winning it all. After landing the biggest fish in free agency in Bryce Harper, trading for one of the best catchers in the game in JT Realmuto, and making several other roster upgrades most sportsbooks currently have them as having the sixth or seventh best odd of capturing the 2019 title.

Locally, as you can imagine, there is even more faith that the Phils will bring home the Commissioner's Trophy this fall.

Bet Now

Here is DraftKings Sportsbook's (New Jersey) most bet on teams to win the 2019 World Series by money wagered:

1. New York Yankees

2. Philadelphia Phillies

3. New York Mets

4. Washington Nationals

5. Houston Astros

According to DraftKings, the Yankees are receiving an incredible 39 percent of all money and 30 percent of all bets on the World Series. This is a team that bowed out in four games in the ALDS last season and made nowhere near the amount of improvements as the Phillies.

But again, it's not surprising considering that these bets were taken in New Jersey. You'll also see the Mets right behind the Phillies on this list and the Mets have an average of the 13th best odds of winning it all at most books. Southern New Jersey took a bunch of Nationals bets as well despite the team having the 10th best odds of a 2019 title and having lost the greatest player in its franchise's history in Harper.

Phillies/Harper unique bets

DraftKings in New Jersey is offering MLB “series betting” this year, in which you bet on which team will more games in a three or four-game series (voided if tie). Here are the odds for Phillies vs. Braves: PHL (-200) ATL (+163).

To take advantage of this offer go to: tinyurl.com/y5j9xmk6