DraftKings vs FanDuel NBA Wednesday odds boost comparison

Odds boosts heighten sports bettors’ payouts.

And in the rough-and-tumble NBA schedule, that’s a welcoming sight.

MetroBet took a look at the Wednesday night NBA odds boosts being offered by the DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook to put them head-to-head.

DraftKings is offering odds boosts on the host Boston Celtics defeating the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers going on the road to edge John Wall and the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Those odds were slated at +135 and are now +170.

That’s in comparison to FanDuel boosting its odds from +316 to +350, saying the Celtics, Sixers and Los Angeles Lakers will all win Wednesday night. The Lakers host the Detroit Pistons in case you were wondering.

So, which bet is better? FanDuel’s payout is greater than DraftKings, but you’d need three teams to win the wager, whereas you’d only need two with DraftKings. That being said, while the Celtics and Sixers are favored by both daily fantasy powerhouses, we could easily see either squad losing. Metro Bet would lean toward DraftKings on this, but avoid the bet altogether on both platforms if you could resist the temptation.

Moving on, DraftKings is also offering boosted odds from -110 to +110 on All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and reigning MVP James Harden combining for over 64.5 points when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Houston Rockets on a nationally-televised game Wednesday night.

FanDuel’s answer to that? Offering an odds boost from +180 to +210 on Harden scoring 35-plus points and the Rockets winning.

DraftKings is the safer bet, as we know Harden and Antetokounmpo regularly put up big numbers, but with the kind of heat wave that “The Beard” has been riding lately, MetroBet would go with FanDuel on this one with the league MVP not only putting up more than 35 points, but willing his squad to another victory. No risk, no (greater) reward.