Eagles Giants money line spread odds over under total MNF advice

The Giants have one of the worst overall rosters in the league, they’ve lost eight games in a row, and now they’re bringing back a dude at quarterback that is 5-13 in the last 18 games he’s played. Here is more on Eagles Giants money line spread odds over under total.

Eli Manning will get the start for Big Blue on Monday night at the Meadowlands, and while New Yorkers are treating this as some sort of divine resurrection – the truth is that Eli probably shouldn’t be employed by a pro football team anymore given his current skill set.

Still – for one night, expect Manning to show flashes of his old self. You can bet that any and every completion Eli makes will get Giants fans absolutely rocking MetLife Stadium – and the Eagles defense is not equipped to handle any surges of momentum right now.

Manning can surely pull off an average Ryan Fitzpatrick impression in terms of racking up yardage. Fitzpatrick passed for 365 yards last week against the Birds, and Eli has thrown for over 300 yards in three of his last four games.

Spread: Giants +9 (-106), Eagles -9 (-115) - Eagles Giants money line spread odds over under total betting information.

Money line: Giants +310, Eagles -400

Over Under: 44.5 total points (-110) - Eagles Giants money line spread odds over under total gambling information.

For whatever reason, too, Giants running back Saquon Barkley has played worlds better taking hand-offs from Eli instead of rookie Daniel Jones.

New York will likely have the edge in the running game tonight, but now would be a great time for the Eagles to snap their current ugly streak of not having a 100-yard rusher in 40 straight games (the longest current streak in the NFL). There’s a real opportunity here for Miles Sanders (83 yards rushing last week) as the Giants run defense is ranked 21st in the league.

As for betting trends on this game, both of these teams have been among the more overhyped in the league as they both own 4-8-0 records against the spread this season.

The spread on this game is a whopping -9.5 in favor of the Eagles on the road, and that’s simply way too high despite how horrible the Giants are.

Expect Eli to give the Giants a little jolt and to keep this thing relatively close.

The play: Giants +9.5 (-120)