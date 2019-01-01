Eagles odds to win Super Bowl jump up ahead of playoffs

NFL playoff odds

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) just managed to squeeze into the playoffs as the sixth and final seed in the NFC on Sunday courtesy of their 24-0 win over Washington and the Chicago Bears’ 24-10 victory against the Minnesota Vikings.

But just because the Eagles were able to eke their way into the postseason, doesn’t mean that oddsmakers like their chances of defending their Super Bowl championship.

Oddsmakers at Bovada, as reported by OddsShark, gave the Eagles the slimmest chance to win Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 with +3500 odds Monday. Perhaps they don’t like the Eagles’ wild-card matchup on the road this Sunday against the Chicago Bears, who were given the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +700. (The New Orleans Saints were given the top odds at +250).

The Eagles can take solace in knowing that quarterback Nick Foles is battle-tested, having led the team to its first Super Bowl win in franchise history in February 2018. They should also get a boost from running back Darren Sproles, who worked his way back from injury earlier this month and could have an expanded role Sunday.

That being said, the Bears tout the best defense in the league, having allowed a stingy 17.7 points per game. You already know that Bears linebackers Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith will be looking to get up, close and personal with Foles and Sproles all Sunday afternoon.

After the Saints at No. 1, Bovada oddsmakers rounded out their Top 5 teams with the best chance to win Super Bowl LIII as the Los Angeles Rams (+400), Kansas City Chiefs (+470), New England Patriots (+650) and aforementioned Bears. We can’t help, but wonder whether Bill Belichick uses odds as bulletin board material for motivation or doesn’t mention them at all, considering Tom Brady and the Patriots are so used to the playoffs by now.

Oddsmakers aren’t the only ones who are giving the Eagles the slimmest chance to win the Super Bowl out of all the 12 teams involved. ESPN’s Football Power Index gave the defending champs a 0.5 percent chance of repeating.