Eagles Patriots Giants Odell Beckham Nick Foles NFL rumors heat up

The first quarterback domino in the NFL offseason to fall was Joe Flacco to the Broncos. It was thought that the Giants would be interested in bringing in Flacco but now that that ship has sailed New York’s attention will surely be on Nick Foles.

It appears unlikely that the Eagles will franchise Foles but there could be an unholy deal worked out in the next few weeks between the Giants and Eagles that could see Foles land in East Rutherford and Odell Beckham land with Philadelphia.

NJ.com’s Zach Rosenblatt reported that Foles would “probably” be interested in the Giants and NFL insider Jay Glazer reported this week that he predicts Beckham will be traded this offseason.

Beckham clearly wants to play for a winner, and the past two Super Bowl champions – the Patriots and Eagles – are both in need of an elite receiver. Beckham fueled the Patriots trade speculation this week as shortly after Glazer’s proclamation he tweeted out, “It’s just different over here … (GOAT emoji).” Of course, Tom Brady is referred to as The GOAT (Greatest of all-time) and Brady and Beckham have a history. Beckham and Brady have thrown social media and verbal bouquets at each other for several years, including one from December 2017 in which Beckham posted a picture of Brady on Instagram and simply wrote, “GOAT chasing” – a reference to him chasing the legacy of Brady.

A Beckham trade to the Patriots seems much more likely than a Foles trade to the Giants, mostly because the Patriots don’t play the Giants twice a year. That said, the Giants are in a unique situation in that they are desperate for a quarterback. They could land Foles now as a stop-gap and also draft a QB in this year’s draft. Foles has shown that he can win with multiple B and C level players at wide receiver, so losing Beckham would not be the end of the world if New York went this route.