Eagles Saints FanDuel prop bets: Which player will score a touchdown first?

The good money is on the New Orleans Saints' rested and high-powered offense scoring the first touchdown in their divisional round showdown against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon. FanDuel's prop bets bear that out as the first five players with the best odds of reaching the end zone first are Saints players. That said, the Eagles have beaten their opponents to the punch a whole lot lately when it comes to crossing the goal line first.

A touchdown was not scored by either the Eagles or the Bears in the wild card round until the third quarter of the game when Philly's Dallas Goedert hauled in a 10-yard pass from Nick Foles.

Alshon Jeffery was the first player to pick up six points in the Birds' Week 17 shutout over the Redskins, while Darren Sproles scored first on a 37-pass from Foles in the first quarter in Week 16 against the Texans.

The last game in which the Eagles did not score a touchdown first came in Week 15 in the win over the Rams in Los Angeles as Todd Gurley rang one up on a five-yard jaunt.

Here are the first touchdown scorer odds for the Saints versus Eagles game on Sunday afternoon.

Alvin Kamara +480

Michael Thomas +500

Mark Ingram +850

Ted Ginn Jr +1000

Tre'Quan Smith +1200

Darren Sproles +1200

Wendell Smallwood +1200

Zach Ertz +1200

Alshon Jeffery +1300

Golden Tate +1700

Nelson Agholor +1700

Dallas Goedert +2000

Benjamin Watson +2100

Dan Arnold +2100

Josh Hill +2100

Taysom Hill +2400

New Orleans D/ST +2600

Jordan Matthews +3600